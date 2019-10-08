The staff of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (Visit Tillamook Coast), the destination marketing organization for Tillamook County, is now officially certified as trainers for the internationally recognized Guest Service Gold program.
The training program is developed by the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute and supported by Travel Oregon and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association Education Foundation, and on the coast by Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
“Our staff believes in building a welcoming hospitality culture throughout the county,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Visit Tillamook Coast (VTC), in a press release. “You can travel to the most beautiful country in the world, stay in the nicest hotel, or eat at a famous restaurant, but if treated as if no one cares you’re there, you won’t go back. It’s happened to all of us. We want our customers and guests to have a memorable, local experience. It’s the most effective way to encourage return visits, which is the best way to invest in our businesses.”
In January 2019, VTC led a training session funded by Oregon Coast Visitors Association for the Big Wave Café in Manzanita. The café is now a designated Certified Guest Service Gold Property.
“As an owner and a chef, I can tell you that usually we say we are too busy to train, or it is too expensive, but this training will pay for itself,” said Brian Williams, Big Wave Café, in the release. “The feedback from the team was off the charts and everyone found it to be time well spent.”
In addition to the VTC staff (Nan Devlin, Amy Blackburn and Julie Hurliman), two general managers of Pelican Brewing, Carly Dye and Miranda Bosely, also gained certification as trainers. Ken Henson, director of food and beverage for Pelican Brewing, has been a Guest Service Gold trainer for more than two years, and was recently honored by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association for having trained more front-line staff than any other trainer in Oregon.
Visit Tillamook Coast plans to offer the Guest Service Gold certification classes, which takes approximately three and a half to four hours to complete, beginning in January. For more information about the program, go to www.OregonGuestServicde.com.
