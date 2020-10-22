Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, also known as Visit Tillamook Coast, Executive Director Nan Devlin presented an annual report for 2019-2020 during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 14. The association provides a six-month and annual report.
“Instead of focusing on growth, which was the right thing to do in 2014, we are now looking at different types of benchmarks,” Devlin said. “I’ll tell you that we are getting calls from around the state and around the U.S., asking about how we’re measuring now.”
Devlin said a lot of good work was being done over the year. There was a ton of hospitality trainings going on and they brought in a national instructor.
“We were just off to a huge, great start when COVID hit,” Devlin said. “We had to rethink what we were talking about.”
Visit Tillamook Coast went into COVID-19 messaging. It began by asking visitors to stay away and later became messaging about maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing face masks.
“Communities banded together and did a lot of trash pickup,” Devlin said of the summer. “We did a lot of messaging about that, we helped fund some bags and things for people to pick up trash and that has calmed down, because it’s no longer August.”
Devlin said visitors are changing the way they are staying here, staying up to seven nights. People came from all over the United States over the summer.
This is the toughest year hospitality has seen, Devlin added. State Sen. Ron Wyden has been pushing a restaurant relief package.
Visit Tillamook Coast also had some good things happen. Crave the Coast had 730 attendees last year. The North Coast Food Trail has also brought attention to food buyers across the country.
Devlin said Visit Tillamook Coast also did several wayfinding plans. Signage is almost complete in Nehalem. Because of COVID-19, the signage was delayed for six months.
