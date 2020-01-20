Each year, the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (Visit Tillamook Coast) provides $100,000 in grant funding for tourism-related projects. This year, the organization received 23 applications totaling nearly $180,000. The applications were carefully reviewed, scored and ranked by the board of directors of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. Thirteen of the applicants received full or partial funding, for a total of $100,299.
Recipients include Food Roots, North County Recreation District, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership Explore Nature Series, Tillamook History Alliance, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, Garibaldi Maritime Museum, Friends of Netarts Bay (WEBS), Lower Nehalem Valley Trust, Kiawanda Community Center, Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation, Art Accelerated and Three Arch Inn.
“Grant submissions included a wide variety of projects, and with so many submissions — more than ever for a single grant round — much discussion took place in the decisions to award funding,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “We would liked to have given every applicant funding to do their projects; however, we are encouraging organizations to re-apply when the 2021 grant round opens later this year.”
Since 2015, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association has awarded more than $500,000 in funding to county businesses and organizations.
