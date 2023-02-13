The Coast Guard rescued three surfers in distress Sunday near Agate Beach.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report just before 2 p.m. Sunday of two male surfers in distress who were being pushed up against rocks near Agate Beach.

Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay responds to a report of multiple surfers in distress who were being pushed up against rocks near Agate Beachgate Beach, Oregon, Feb. 12, 2023. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport transported all three people to shore, where members from Newport Fire Department were waiting to provide assistance.
Coast Guard rescues 3 surfers near Agate Beach, OR

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport rescues three surfers who were pushed against the rocks near Agate Beach, Oregon, Feb. 12, 2023.
