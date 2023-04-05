Local Vietnam Combat Veteran & City Council Member Doug Henson is leading a new endeavor to create a Veteran’s Memorial in the City of Tillamook. The planned location of the memorial will be the open plot of grass on the north end of Downtown Tillamook (Between Main and Pacific on 1st Street).
The memorial will be in honor of the brave men and women who gave their lives in WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan (all veterans who served in all wars). They were our mothers and fathers, our husbands and wives, our brothers and sisters, our sons and our daughters. They fought to defend our freedom and provide a safe home for their families. Although they are no longer with us to see the results of their sacrifice, they will never be forgotten.
“This memorial will really make that part of town shine,” Henson said. “I want to honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much of their lives, through this memorial.”
The Tillamook Revitalization Association, the County Veteran Services Office, and the local VFW have all enthusiastically agreed to support this project and hope to see it completed in the near future.
The approximate cost for the memorial is $150,000, and funding will take a grassroots approach through grants, donations, and in-kind services from local businesses.
Donations will be held in the Tillamook County Veterans’ Memorial Fund managed by the Tillamook Revitalization Association.
For any questions or comments regarding this project or donations, you can contact Doug Henson at (503) 801-2663
