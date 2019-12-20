A Tillamook police officer observed a driver in front of him allegedly make an illegal, dangerous turn south onto Main Avenue from Third Street eastbound at 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the vehicle, which was a silver Honda van, fled.
According to police, the driver attempted to elude the officer, turning right, westbound onto Fifth Street and then traveled westbound, making several turns. The driver impacted a parked, unoccupied vehicle on Ash Avenue at Fourth Street. The driver continued to try to elude the officer, going west on Third Street out of the city.
The driver turned south of Fraser Road, police said. Just west of Tillamook River Road, another Tillamook Police Unit set out tack strips. As the driver approached the strips, it slowed and stopped, mere feet from the tack strips.
The driver was taken into custody with no other issue. No other people were inside the van.
According to police, the driver was identified as Trisha Watts, 38, from Nehalem. Watts initially indicated she fled as she had no license. She was arrested for felony elude, reckless driving, hit and run, and reckless endangering.
The Tillamook Police Department would like to thank the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office who assisted in the pursuit. With their assistance, the pursuit was able to end safely. They would also like to thank Tillamook County 911, who was already busy with weather issues and other calls.
