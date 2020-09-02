Tillamook County Board of Commissioners reopened vehicle access on the beach at Tierra Del Mar on a trial basis during a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26. The reopening is meant to help alleviate ongoing parking issues in south Tillamook County.
Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton said the ongoing issues in south Tillamook County continue to be problematic, particularly in Cape Kiwanda, Tierra Del Mar and the Sandlake Recreation Area. The sheriff’s office has changed their patrol schedule to put more deputies on the road. While parking on the beach in Pacific City remains closed, the sheriff’s office continues to support the dory fleet parking.
In March, due to COVID-19, the commissioners closed vehicle access in Cape Kiwanda and Tierra Del Mar to try to offset the flood of visitors. Vehicles are being pushed out to secondary streets and residential areas. Horton said it is time to look at some options and give citizens a break from tourists congregating in one area.
“My recommendation would be to open just Tierra Del Mar on a limited trial basis,” Horton said.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said there had been concerns of inadequate restroom facilities and trash receptacles across the county. There are additional dumpsters and porta-potties throughout the county now. In Tierra Del Mar, there are now three or four porta-potties.
“We hope that the addition of porta-potties and garbage service will help mitigate some of the gross effects of a large number of people being here and prepare us for a later date,” Bell said.
“I know we have redirected all of the resources of the sheriff’s department to parking issues in south Tillamook County,” Bell added.
In the short term, if there is anything to help mitigate these issues before Labor Day weekend, we should try, Bell added.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said people in Pacific City could park at the Pacific City boat ramp, Nestucca Valley Community Alliance and Kiawanda Community Center when the Cape Kiwanda parking lot is full.
Effective Friday, Aug. 28, the beach access in Tierra Del Mar will be open to the public seven days per week. The board of commissioners authorized Horton to close the beach access at his sole discretion at any time in the interest of public safety. The reopening will remain in effect until Oct. 1, unless closed by the sheriff or amended by the board of commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.