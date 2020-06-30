Vehicle access to Smith Creek Road off Hwy 6 and Barnsdale Road off Miami Foley Road on the Tillamook State Forest will be restricted due to increasing vandalism, illegal dumping and resource damage. Access will be blocked on these dead end roads with gates starting in July.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is installing gates that will allow walk-in, bicycle or horseback access. The goal of restricting vehicle access is stopping illegal activities that have been on the rise recently, such as dumping stolen cars and trash, vandalism, unlawful long-term camping, and other criminal activity. The resulting repair and debris removal work is a costly use of limited public resources.
Walk-in and bicycle access will still allow forest users to enjoy most lawful activities, and should cut back on the behaviors that detract from the outdoor experience. The gates will be open during hunting season.
