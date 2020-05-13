Museums, galleries, performance spaces and other arts/culture institutions in Tillamook County have seen a range of impacts from COVID-19 shutdowns that went into effect in mid-March. While some have been able to cushion initial declines in revenues, others are seeing financial setbacks that could threaten the heart of their operations. Still unknown is the future damage to revenues after reopening if social distancing, fear of disease exposure and job losses reduce visitor numbers.
Dean Runyan Associates, a Portland-based economic and research firm specializing in travel and tourism, recent released its report examining numbers through 2019 for the Oregon Tourism Commission. Its review of preliminary estimates for 2019 shows that visitor spending in Tillamook County totaled $36.9 million in the arts / entertainment/ recreation category, generating $10.5 million in industry earnings and $1.7 million in local tax receipts while supporting 410 jobs.
Twelve interviewees with facilities that fall into the arts / entertainment/ recreation category shared details to illustrate economic damage from the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Museums
• One museum with an all-volunteer staff is hoping for the ability to reopen during July and August. Closure during spring break meant that the normal surge in visitors didn't happen. Lack of visitors equates to less admission donations. Upon reopening, they are considering the need to hire a paid staff member to in order to adhere to proper sanitation under COVID-19 guidelines. One of the three annual fundraisers have already been canceled due to the shutdown and they are uncertain if the other fundraisers will experience the same.
• A high-profile museum was forced to lay off four employees beginning mid-March. Being closed April through June will result in lost revenues of an estimated $110,000.
• A small museum with paid staff ceased admission and gift shop revenue,
but has been able to remain stable, mostly due to vacant positions that
have not been filled.
• A museum with paid staff and some volunteers is concerned for their ability to juggle finances as one of their two main fundraisers were cancelled. The second fundraiser is usually held late spring and continued closures could force cancellation of that event as well. Along with a sharp decline in fundraising, they have also lost an estimated $5,600 in admission fees and gift-shop revenues. Two of their part-time staff have been furloughed and the other two staff members are worked half of their regular hours.
Performing Arts & Galleries
• An activity and performing arts venues relies on rental fees as a main source of income. For every month the rooms are unable to rent, they estimate $7,500 in lost rental fees. Several of the instructors are self-employed and are unable to work.
• An all-volunteer performing arts venue is relying on their savings account to pay their mortgage and utilities. Once ticket sales resume, they are concerned that social distancing guidelines could cause a financial squeeze for continued operations.
• At another arts center and gallery, five contractors have been drastically reduced. In the prior year, the organization recirculated nearly $163,000 back in to the community through pay to contractors, art commissions, and fees paid to instructors.
Historic Property
An all-volunteer group that raises funds to maintain a historic property says that the closure of the property has ended the normal flow of revenue from donations, cutting the group's ability to fund needed repairs of the deteriorating site. Projections of missing revenue are not firm due to the unpredictability of donations, but the continuing deterioration of the site means the need is increasing and revenue is falling.
