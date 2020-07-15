Ongoing trespassing and vandalism problems at the Lorens Drift public access site on the Trask River culminated in the destruction of a portable toilet at the site the weekend of July 11-12. In response, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is removing the toilet from year-round service and will only provide and service the bathroom during peak use seasons for anglers—so from March-June, when nearby Lorens Pond is stocked with trout and peak spring Chinook fishing is happening on the Trask River.
“It’s a shame that it’s come to this and that fishermen and other legitimate users of the site are losing a service due to the bad behavior of a few,” said Robert Bradley, ODFW district fish biologist. “Unfortunately, the ongoing vandalism problems have forced us to take this step.”
The Lorens Drift access site is managed primarily to provide fishing access, with ODFW holding an easement to the property. District staff including Trask Hatchery staff maintain the site, and local non-profit Tillamook Anglers funds the portable toilet.
Users are also reminded that Lorens Drift is closed each evening from 10 p.m.- 3 a.m. and no overnight parking, camping or fires are allowed. Visitors should not be on the site for any reason during those overnight hours.
Oregon State Police investigated the incident over the weekend and both state and county law enforcement has been notified of the vandalism problems and overnight camping issues. If you see illegal activity at the site, please contact law enforcement on non-emergency lines—OSP dispatch can be reached at (503) 842-4433 and the county non-emergency dispatch is (503) 815-1911.
