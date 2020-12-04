A vacancy exists on the Tillamook School District 9 Board of Directors. Position No. 2, which expires June 30, 2021, is open due to the resignation of Michelle Gordon, effective Jan. 12, 2021.
The board of directors is seeking qualified applicants to fill the position. Interested parties should contact Gail Levesque at the District Administration Office, 503.842.4414 ext 1015, or by email at gaill@tillamook.k12.or.us to request a candidate application. A letter of interest and the completed application must be returned to Tillamook School District, 2510 First Street, Tillamook, OR 97141, not later than Dec. 21.The Board will appoint a director for Position No. 2 at the Jan. 11, 2021, board meeting which will be held at the District Administration Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.