The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee. The Board is seeking one citizen-at-large member to represent North County and one Lodging Provider to represent North County. The Tourism Advisory Committee is composed of nine members who review tourism-related grant applications, advise the Board of Commissioners on proposed policies for the use of Tillamook County Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) funds and other matters involving tourism or tourism-related facilities.
There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service.
