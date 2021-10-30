The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee. The board is seeking one citizen-at-large member to represent South County and one lodging provider to represent Central County. The Tourism Advisory Committee is composed of nine members who review tourism-related grant applications, advise the Board of Commissioners on proposed policies for the use of Tillamook County Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) funds and other matters involving tourism or tourism-related facilities.
There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service.
Membership application forms are available on the county website under the Board of Commissioners’ Committees page. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ Office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3431 and for more information about the Tourism Advisory Committee, please call Rachel Hagerty at 503-842-3404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.