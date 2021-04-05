The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill vacancies and new positions on the Short-Term Rental Committee. This committee is composed of 18 members and is tasked with examining potential solutions to community concerns and providing the Board of Commissioners with recommendations of actions that can be taken to help maintain balance between short-term rentals and full-time residences in our unincorporated communities. The Board is seeking applications from the following areas:
· 1 community member from South County
· 1 community member each from the unincorporated communities of Neahkahnie, Barview/Twin Rocks/Watseco, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City/Woods, and Neskowin
· 2 members representing the vacation rental management community: one representation each from North and Central County
· 1 member representing economic development
· 1 member representing the tourism industry
· 1 member at large
There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service. Membership application forms are available on the county website under the Board of Commissioners’ page (http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Bocc).
Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5 p.m. April 16. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403 and for more information about the committee, call Sarah Absher at 503-842-3408, extension 3317.
