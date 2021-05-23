The Veterans Affairs (VA) transportation system is back in operation and looking for veterans to transport to their VA appointments. The Tillamook part of the Veterans Transportation System, sponsored by VA and supported by Disabled American Veterans keeps a vehicle in Tillamook for the purpose of transporting U.S. veterans from Tillamook and the surrounding area, to their VA medical appointment in the Portland/Vancouver metropolitan area. There is no cost for service.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the VA transportation system was suspended. They had been unable to transport the veterans since the shut down in March 2020. When a vaccine became available, there was a push to vaccinate VA employees, including the volunteer drivers that work with the VA Veterans Transportation System.
“We currently have five volunteer drivers that keep the Tillamook vehicle operating,” volunteer driver Keith Johanson said. “The VA cleared us to start transporting veterans starting April 1, 2021. We are all excited to be “back to work,” so to speak. What we need is US veteran passengers to transport to their VA medical appointments.”
Veterans should call 503-721-7804 or 800-949-1004 extension 57804 to schedule a ride. Ride requests should be made as early as possible and not less than four business days prior to the appointment. Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, they are limited in the number of veterans they may transport on any trip. Ride requests are handled on a first-come first-served basis so, the earlier you get a ride request in, the better chance you have of securing a seat.
