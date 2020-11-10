Forest Service Road (FSR) 17 road will temporarily close while forest restoration activities are underway in the coming weeks. Work is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9 -20 depending on weather. Visitors can access Drift Creek Falls trailhead using an alternate route by taking Bear Creek Road from Hwy 18.
Heavy equipment will be on the FSR 17 during the project and will block access to all traffic, starting at milepost 10.8 from Hwy 101 and ending at milepost 10.0 from Hwy 18. If work is delayed, updates will be posted on the forest's social media and website. For more information about these temporary closures, contact the Hebo Ranger District at 503-391-5100, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays. For other alerts and notices, follow@SiuslawNF or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw.
