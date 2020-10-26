The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is investing $250,000 to support home repair programs for low-income residents and seniors in eight rural Oregon counties, announced State Director John Huffman on Thursday, Oct. 22.
"Many families struggle to afford necessary but costly repairs to their homes, especially low-income households and seniors with fixed incomes," said Huffman. "These grants will give families peace of mind and help them to safely remain in their rural communities and homes."
Four Oregon nonprofits and one Tribe are each receiving a $50,000 grant from USDA Rural Development to enable them to help local residents complete critical repairs to their homes that they could not otherwise afford.
The nonprofit Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley, for example, will provide grants to 25 low-income homeowners in rural Jackson and Josephine counties to enable them to make life-saving improvements. Seniors will be able to complete fall prevention and accessibility updates that allow them to safely remain in their homes. The grants will also help to replace deteriorating roofs and septic systems. This new home repair assistance program will be launched soon staring in the rural town of Shady Cove.
In northern Oregon, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will provide grants to help low- and very-low-income Tribal members make vital repairs and remove health and safety hazards to their homes. The grants will enable seniors to replace deteriorating roofs, maintain sanitation systems, service well pumps, upgrade electrical systems and make accessibility improvements. Through this funding, 10 Tribal members who otherwise would not have the resources to make these repairs will receive assistance.
Three additional nonprofits are also receiving a USDA grant:
• Communities in Action will help nine low-income homeowners in Malheur County alleviate health and safety hazards;
• Community Action Team will help eight low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties complete critical home repairs; and
• NeighborImpact will help six low-income residents in Jefferson County remove health and safety hazards from their homes to make them eligible for additional weatherization improvement assistance.
Overall, these USDA Rural Development investments will improve the quality of life of 58 rural families by providing critical home repairs they could not otherwise afford.
The funding is being provided through USDA's Housing Preservation Grant Program and is contingent upon the recipients meeting the terms of their grant agreements. This program provides grants to state and local government entities, nonprofits, and federally recognized Tribes to enable them to help low-income homeowners in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less complete critical repairs. One application window is typically announced each year.
