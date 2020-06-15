Urologist Dr. Eric Klein, MD, has joined Adventist Health Tillamook. He will be part of the team practicing primarily at the Adventist Health Medical Office Plaza, located at 1100 Third Street in Tillamook.
Klein is a board-certified urologist with more than 22 years of experience.
“I am excited to work with the Adventist Health team,” Klein said in a press release. “I believe that the delivery of healthcare is truly a collaborative endeavor between the patient and the physician.”
Klein has family in the Tillamook area and is looking forward to joining the community.
Adventist Health Tillamook continues to expand services along the Oregon coast.
“We are thrilled to add Dr. Klein to our team,” said Gina Seufert, physician & clinic services executive. “Patients no longer need to travel out of town to see a urologist; instead, they can receive high-quality expertise in Tillamook.”
Klein received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA, and completed his residency at West Virginia University School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV. To schedule an appointment to see Dr. Eric Klein call 503-815-2292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.