Big upgrades and improvements have been happening throughout the Tillamook School District thanks to bond and seismic dollars. To date, $5,496,977 in bond dollars and $3,861,933 in seismic dollars have been spent district-wide.
All schools have expanded safety through the addition of outside door card lock systems, installation of surveillance video systems, updated intercom systems, and ADA door accessibility buttons. In addition, a new cafeteria was built at South Prairie Elementary, traffic flow and parking were expanded at both East Elementary and South Prairie Elementary, gyms were upgraded at Tillamook High School, Liberty Elementary, and East Elementary, and Tillamook Junior has two brand new locker rooms. There are also four new classrooms in the district.
Covered play structures were also a significant part of the district’s plan. South Prairie, East and Liberty Elementary are all recipients of new covered play areas. Liberty Elementary welcomed students back on Monday, Jan. 6, with the official grand opening of their new area.
The Tillamook School District thanks the community for their ongoing support in helping make Tillamook School District better.
