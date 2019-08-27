HAZMAT teams have cleared the location of a possible ammonia leak.
Tillamook 911 was notified of a possible ammonia leak from storage tanks around 5:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 31595 Sandlake Road near Cape Kiwanda.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that two large, older commercial tanks around 300-gallons in size were reported to be at the location, part of an old mink farm from about 50 years ago. The ammonia was used as a refrigerant in the cooling system.
The caller, Dan Krueger, reported that he could smell ammonia in the area of the buildings.
Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District units responded, notifying the Oregon State Fire Marshal as well as the Oregon Emergency Response System, which dispatched hazardous materials and decontamination teams from Salem and Tualatin Fire and Rescue to assist.
Two nearby residences were evacuated, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:13 a.m., response crews arrived and located the buildings and storage tanks, which were evaluated and found to be clear of any gasses. At around 11:35 a.m. the scene was declared free of any hazard.
Emergency response crews were dispatched from Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook County Emergency Management, Tillamook Adventist Ambulance, Salem Fire HAZMAT, and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
