Two teenage pedestrians were hit by a car near Tillamook High School Monday, Oct. 21.
Tillamook Police Chief Terry Wright confirmed a male and a female high school student, both 16 years old, were hit by a male 17-year-old high school student who was driving eastbound at around 6:43 p.m. on 12th Street from Miller Avenue.
A press release from Tillamook Police Department said all three students are in the choir that was holding a concert at the high school and were on their way to the auditorium.
The victims were taken by ambulance to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release. Family reportedly arrived to assist the driver and high school staff provided support at the scene and will be available tomorrow as well.
At 7:20 p.m., Tillamook County Emergency Management advised the public that 12th Street would be closed for a few hours.
Tillamook Fire Department, Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance, Tillamook Police Department, and Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Oregon State Police provided an accident reconstruction to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Tillamook Police Department thanked the many parents, students and school staff participating in the choir concert for their patience and understanding while 12th Street was closed. The department also thanked the many Tillamook Public Works employees who assisted with the road closure.
This story is developing and updates will be posted as details are confirmed
