A school bus carrying 38 students was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Bethel Baptist Church in the Tillamook area Monday morning, Nov. 18.
Tillamook School District officials confirmed that the Route Seven school bus was involved in a crash as the bus was headed south near milepost 68 on U.S. 101 toward South Prairie Elementary School. The students were put on other buses and resumed travel. There were reports of some minor injuries at the scene, but no students required medical transportation.
Oregon State Police (OSP) said the school bus was following behind a red 2007 Ford Expedition driven by a 32-year-old Tillamook woman. The Ford driver was slowing down for a stopped vehicle ahead that did not have brake lights when the school bus rear-ended the Ford.
A witness who was behind the school bus told police its was traveling in traffic around two car lengths behind the Ford at around 45 mph. OSP said the bus driver did not brake until just before making impact. Both vehicles were damaged but neither driver was reported as injured.
The bus driver, who was identified by police as 60-year-old Donna Merida Garcia of Tillamook, was cited for careless driving.
School district officials said the careless driving citation was considered a personnel matter and declined to comment further – but noted that the driver has worked for Tillamook School District for more than 20 years and has served the district well.
