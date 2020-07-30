Brandon James Sykes, 35, wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, was contacted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in front of at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office where he had been driven by his mother, Trina Romero Hash, of Cottage Grove, and an unnamed woman who he identified only as his girlfriend, to turn himself in.
Sykes was on a work crew from the minimum-security South Fork Forest Camp and was working outside when he walked away in the Tillamook area near the summit of Hwy 6 shortly before noon on Monday, June 22. He had been serving time for assault and kidnapping.
When he walked away, he was wearing a sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans with “inmate” stenciled in orange on the knee and a coat with a similar stencil. Sykes has been behind bars for four years and wasn’t eligible for release until October 18, 2021.
No additional information will be provided pending additional investigation.
