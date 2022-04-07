Updated story from an additional press release from the Garibaldi Fire Chief: April 5, 2022
On Monday March 28, 2022 at 2:54am Garibaldi Fire Department was dispatched to a Marine Fire at the Port of Garibaldi. Two boats were a total loss and a third boat had minor damage; no injuries were reported. Burdens Towing was able to remove the boat from the water on March 29th without disturbing evidence. Fire Investigators from Garibaldi Fire Department were able to board the boat and sift through the contents.
Video footage was retrieved from the Port of Garibaldi security cameras, which provided a timeline of the incident events. The Office of Oregon State Fire Marshal consulted with Fire Investigators to confirm their findings. The official statement from the investigators is that the fire cause is “undetermined.” Fire Chief Jay Marugg stated “there was not enough evidence to point at one object that started the fire. Fire crews did an amazing job extinguishing the fire quickly, but fiberglass burns rapid and very hot which destroys evidence.” Volunteer Firefighters from Garibaldi Fire Department and Bay City Fire Department responded to this incident lasting more than 4 hours.
Garibaldi Fire Investigators were assisted by the Port of Garibaldi, Burdens Towing and the Office of Oregon State Fire Marshal.
_______
On Monday March 28, 2022 at 2:54am Garibaldi Fire Department was dispatched to a Marine Fire at the Port of Garibaldi. Initial report was a boat fully involved and moving quickly towards other boats. Our Duty Chief immediately recognized the severity of this incident while enroute and called for mutual aid from Bay City Fire Department. First arriving units found a fully involved boat on fire and a second boat catching fire. Attack lines were deployed by fire personnel to control the affected area. 15 firefighters responded to the incident controlling the blaze in 28 minutes. An extensive overhaul took place due to access onto the boats and large amounts of fuel carried on board.
The US Coast Guard- Tillamook Bay and Port of Garibaldi assisted and quickly removed adjacent boats to safe areas. Fire Personnel evaluated nearby boats to ensure they were not affected by flames or embers. All the affected boat owners at this time have been notified and there is no longer a threat to other boats in the Port.
Garibaldi Fire Department is working with the US Coast Guard, Port of Garibaldi and Tillamook County Sheriff Office to determine the cause of the fire. The fire investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.