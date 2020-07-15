On Tuesday, July 14, City of Garibaldi voters hit the polls to decide on recalling Garibaldi City Council member Paul Daniels. As of 8:20 p.m. July 14, unofficial results show 187 voted yes, with 129 voted no.
Voter turnout was 46.27 percent with 316 votes total.
Tillamook County has 20 day to certify the results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.