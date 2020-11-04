On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Tillamook County voters hit the polls to decide federal, state and local elections, as well as vote on ballot measures. Voter turnout for Tillamook County was 81.55 percent.
Unofficial results show Josh Brown won county sheriff. Brown got 7,672 votes compared to challenger Gordon McCraw, who received 7,387.
Incumbent Doug Olson received 1,806 votes for Tillamook PUD, Subdivision 1; his challenger Maile Samek received 992 votes. Olson will retain his seat on the Tillamook PUD board.
Incumbent Harry E. Hewitt received 931 votes for Tillamook PUD, Subdivision 3. He will retain his seat on the board.
Incumbent Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott received 264 votes for mayor compared to challenger Scott T. Galvin, who received 250. Scott will retain his position as mayor.
Jerry Spegman won a seat on the Manzanita City Council, as he received 256 votes for Manzanita City Councilor, and incumbent Hans Tonjes also won, receiving 250 votes. Incumbent Thomas D. Ashenbrener received 241 voted and Randy Kugler received 227.
Doug Honeycutt won mayor of Wheeler with 169 votes, compared to challenger incumbent Heidi Stacks, who received 110 votes.
Michael Glowa and Gordon Taylor won Wheeler city councilor positions against challengers Dave Bell and John Lawrence.
Keith Cantrell won Rockaway Beach city councilor with 397 votes, compared to challenger incumbent Nathan R. Beeman, who received 385 votes.
Incumbent Rockaway Beach city councilor Kristine Hayes received 504 votes for position 3, compared to challenger Geoffrey Grace, who received 387 votes. Hayes will retain her seat on the city council.
Incumbent Rockaway Beach city councilor Penny Cheek received 506 votes for position 5, compared to challenger Zandra Umholtz, who received 315 votes. Cheek will retain her seat on the council.
Tim Hall won mayor of Garibaldi with 282 votes, compared to challenger Whitey Forsman, who received 212 votes.
Judy Riggs and Katie Findling won Garibaldi City Council positions against challengers Bud Shattuck and Paul Daniels.
The county clerk's office has 20 days to certify the results.
State results
In the race for president, Joseph R. Biden, (D), won the Oregon vote with 1,240,377 votes, compared to President Donald J. Trump (R) with 863,640 votes, however, the election, as of press time, has not been called yet.
For US Senator, incumbent Jeff Markley (D) won the Oregon vote with 1,255,604 votes.
For US Representative, 1st District, Suzanne Bonamici (D) won the Oregon vote with 268,256 votes, compared to challenger Christopher C. Christensen, with 144,171 votes.
In the 2nd District race, Cliff Bentz (R) won the Oregon vote with 269,310 votes, compared to Alex Spenser (D), with 165,148 votes.
Earl Blumenanuer (D) won the Oregon vote for US Representative, 3rd District with 329,161 votes, compared to challenger Joanna Harbour (R), with 93,040 votes.
In the US Representative, 4th District, Peter Defazio (D) won the Oregon vote with 236,073, compared to Alek Skarlatos (R), with 211,607 votes.
Incumbent Kurt Schrader (D) won the Oregon vote for US Representative, 5th District, with 194,403 votes, compared to Amy Ryan Courser (R), with 154,564 votes.
For Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan (D) won the Oregon vote with 1,068,809 votes, compared to Kim Thatcher (R), with 889,025 votes.
For State Treasurer, Tobias Read (D) won the Oregon vote with 1,088,127 votes, compared to Jeff Gudman (R), with 845,805 votes.
For Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum won the Oregon vote with 1,176,780 votes, compared to Michael Cross (R), with 844,551 votes.
For State Senator, 5th District, Dick Anderson (R) won the Oregon vote with 37,182 votes, compared to Melissa T Cribbins (D), with 35,125 votes.
For State Representative, 10th District, David Gomberg (D) won the Oregon vote with 20,041 votes, compared to Max Sherman (R) with 18,080 votes.
For State Representative, 32nd District, Suzanne Weber (R) won the Oregon vote with 20,788 votes, compared to Debbie Boothe-Schmidt (D) with 17,701 votes.
State measures
Measure 107 passed the Oregon vote with 1,560,133 votes. Measure 107 allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions and expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them.
Measure 108 passed the Oregon vote with 1,379,372 votes. Measure 108 increases cigarette and cigar taxes, establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices and funds health programs.
Measure 109 passed the Oregon vote with 1,166,988 votes. Measure 109 allows manufacture, delivery, and administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities, and imposed a two-year development period.
Measure 110 passed the Oregon vote with 1,215,697 votes. Measure 110 provides statewide addiction/recovery services, marijuana taxes partially finance, and reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs.
View local election results at https://bit.ly/3629QJH
View state election results at
