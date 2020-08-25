At their meeting on Aug. 20, the United Steelworkers Union Local 1097 unanimously endorsed Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber for State Representative.
“USW Local 1097 proudly endorses Suzanne Weber for State Representative in House District 32,” said Bill Kerr, USW Local 1097 president. “We feel she is the best candidate for the job and will not only represent the working families of the north coast, but will represent everyone with her level-headed approach to the issues.”
“I’m honored to have the endorsement of USW Local 1097,” Weber said. “Working families like those represented by Local 1097 are the economic driver in our communities. While political elites and partisan activists may continue to try to put their finger on the scale in this race, I refuse to let them bully rural Northwest Oregon. I’ve fought to protect working families in my community for decades, and I’ll continue to fight for them in the legislature.”
Suzanne Weber has built a large, bipartisan coalition of supporters from across rural Northwest Oregon.
