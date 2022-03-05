Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. For 80 years, it has supported sustainable timber harvests while also providing recreational opportunities and habitat for important species.
Due to a decades old contract with the state, surrounding counties and local public service providers receive 64 percent of all state forest timber revenue. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) keeps the rest to cover the costs of managing these forests. Last year, Tillamook State Forest generated $30.1 million in revenue for Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties and local service public providers.
This revenue is just part of the story, however, as many residents of north coast communities know very well. The tens of millions of dollars Tillamook County and other counties receive each year from ODF is only the “stumpage” value—money derived from the initial sale of logs to a purchaser (usually a local sawmill).
After the sale, harvesting, manufacturing, and replanting state forests generates enormous additional economic opportunity for local businesses and workers. These forest sector workers in turn frequent local shops, restaurants, and service providers, helping to ensure rural communities continue to be places people want to visit, live, work, and raise a family.
Each year, ODF releases a report on the annual benefits of state forests. In addition to stumpage revenue, you’ll see an accounting of the number of visitors and miles of trails maintained but you won’t see a valuation of the multi-generation, family-owned businesses that make a living in these forests. Local logging and hauling businesses, road building operations, rock hauling companies, reforestation crews, sawmills, mechanics, and trucking companies all participate in state forest timber harvests and rely on the work and the wood products they generate. There are dozens of these businesses and hundreds of workers in Tillamook County alone. The economic and social benefits generated by these businesses far exceeds the revenue generated through stumpage payments and yet it goes unaccounted for in Salem year after year.
Failing to account for these, arguably more meaningful economic indicators, creates a situation where policy makers and elected leaders often fail to understand and appreciate the true value of the state’s timber harvests. Leaders need to see the bigger picture when making policy decisions that affect how state forests are managed. Reducing timber harvests in state forests, whether to set aside additional acres for habitat or create carbon banks, does more than reduce stumpage revenue coming into the counties from the state—it also means less work and opportunity for local businesses and less resiliency and vitality in the surrounding rural communities.
ODF can easily gather information on the broader impact of state forest harvests on local communities. ODF and the Board of Forestry are currently considering new management plans for state forests, some of which would significantly reduce timber harvests.
All who depend on working public forests should encourage ODF and the Board of Forestry to take the time to learn the whole story before making drastic changes to how these forests are managed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.