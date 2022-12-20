US 30

One lane of U.S. 30 will remain open with flaggers through Christmas (and New Year’s Day) even when landslide repair work between Astoria and Clatskanie pauses for the holiday(s).

Please plan for extra travel time between the Portland area and north coast no matter what route you take as holiday travel season gets busy. On U.S. 30, please watch for flaggers and expect delays 24 hours a day.

