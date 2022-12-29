Election
Photo: Metro Creative

Two Tillamook residents filed separate suits with the county on December 19, contesting the results of the November elections in Tillamook City Council Wards Two and Five, alleging that voters received ballots for the wrong wards.

Should the claims be sustained, the election results could be set aside with a special election ordered to determine a new outcome.

