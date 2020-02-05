A 10-foot vessel was in distress at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, on Tillamook Bay, authorities said.
The vessel was stuck on some pilings near Memaloose boat ramp at an area known as the Picket Fence. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Marine Deputies had cell contact with the operator and his and passenger and had them put their personal flotation devices on while deputies were on their way.
According to the sheriff’s office, marine deputies launched a rescue boat with an Oregon State Trooper who responded to assist. While launching, deputies learned the vessel was sinking and the occupants were in the water. Deputies arrived on scene to find the 10-foot vessel between a line of parallel pilings on her side barely afloat.
The occupants were rescued from the waters and transported back to the Memaloose boat ramp where an ambulance was waiting, the sheriff’s office said. They were transported to the Tillamook ER where they were examined and released.
Deputies returned to the vessel to recover any gear adrift and the vessel.
The sheriff’s office said no hazmat leaked into the water, as the fuel tank for the outboard engine was inoperable. The vessel was powered with an electric motor. A report was made to the United States Coast Guard.
