The Port of Tillamook Bay Board of Commissioners welcomed two new faces this summer, including one commissioner who has served on the board before.
Bill Baertlein and Kevin Stoecker started their four-year terms on July 1. The men replace Chris Sween and Jim Young.
“I want to thank Chris and Jim for their service. Chris joined the board in 2020 to fill a vacancy, and his ability to learn quickly and think critically served the port well in the last year. Jim leaves the commission after 12 years, and his institutional knowledge proved invaluable,” said Michele Bradley, port general manager. “Though we will miss Chris and Jim both, I am confident our new commissioners can pick up where they left off.”
Baertlein, 70, was elected to a four-year term on the port commission He previously served as a
port commissioner from 2010 through 2013. He returns to the port commission after a short
hiatus, during which he served as a Tillamook County Commissioner. Baertlein said he sought
another term on the port commission because he enjoys envisioning economic development
projects that can benefit the community.
“The port is an exciting place. A lot of really cool things have been happening out there with the Near Space Center, timber industry and all of the rental units,” Baertlein said. “That’s why it’s so much fun: You’re juggling so many different things out there.”
Stoecker, 63, won a partial, two-year term on the port commission to complete an open Position 3 term that expires in 2023. Stoecker brings more than two decades of experience with governmental budgeting gained during his long career with the City of Portland parks division. He said he wanted to join the port commission to keep his mind sharp in retirement and to put his budgeting and other management skills to good use for benefit of the local community.
“I really like that as port commissioner, I have the ability to make changes where it can make a real impact for the public and for taxpayers. It’s important for me to be able to do that,” Stoecker said. “My goal is to have transparency. I’d also like to see the port open up more recreation opportunities.”
Port commissioners are elected to the board by the vote of the people. The five-member board of commissioners is responsible for setting port policy and budgets at the port, which serves as the core of the region’s industrial economy.
The Port of Tillamook Bay covers approximately 1,600 acres, including a 200-acre industrial park, the Tillamook Municipal Airport, the Tillamook Air Museum and the 85-plus miles of railroad right of way ending in Banks.
