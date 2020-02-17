A Rockaway Beach woman told police she fell asleep behind the wheel in a crash that injured her and a passenger near Bay City.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), the crash occurred around noon Thursday, Feb. 13, on U.S. Route 101 at McCoy Road. A Ford Escape driven by Dixie Lee Sexton, 80, was northbound on the highway when Sexton left the road to the right, crossed the intersection at McCoy Road, and went into a ditch to the north.
OSP said Sexton and her passenger suffered injuries and were taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for treatment. Sexton was sent to a bigger trauma center for additional treatment. Her passenger, an 81-year-old man, was released.
Sexton was cited for failure to drive within the lane.
