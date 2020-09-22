Two more days (Sept. 28-29) are added to the Columbia River Subarea all-depth recreational Pacific halibut fishery. The subarea runs from Leadbetter Point, Wash. to Cape Falcon, Ore. and currently is open each Thursday and Sunday through Sept. 30 or until the quota is met.
Enough quota remains to add these two days giving anglers more opportunity to harvest Pacific halibut in the subarea. Oregon and Washington manage this shared subarea in close coordination and anticipated adding additional days if catch tracked slower than predicted. The delayed start due to COVID-19 restrictions and weather during recent openings has contributed to slow catches.
