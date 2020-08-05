The Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT), comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook Police Department, served a search warrant at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the 2700 block of 5th Street in Tillamook. Two apartments were searched and evidence of drug possession, counterfeit money and felon in possession of firearms was found.
TNT said the search warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation into longtime drug and criminal activity being conducted in the area of the Bedrock Apartments.
Mark Edward Williams, (50) and Mahkayla Larae Swartzell (25), both of Tillamook, were arrested and lodged on the following charges at the Tillamook County Jail:
Mark Edward Williams: Possession of Methamphetamine, a controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of Schedule I controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms); two counts of felon in possession of a firearm; first degree forgery; and frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold.
Mahkayla Swartzell: Possession of Methamphetamine, a controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of Schedule I controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms); first degree forgery; and frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold.
TNT was assisted by members of the Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department
The Tillamook County Narcotics Team is comprised of detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Tillamook City Police Department. The Tillamook Narcotics Team tip line is 503-815-3319.
