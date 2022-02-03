A huge thank you to the community of Tillamook for their support of the Tillamook School District bond.
The final project, a bus turn around at Liberty School (designed to get buses off of Stillwell so students can safely on and off-load) was completed in November. With a focus on safety and maintenance, a total of $6,890,945.53 was spent.
Projects included covered play areas at all three elementary schools, traffic flow upgrades at all three elementary schools, roof repairs, window replacements, HVAC system replacements and repairs, card lock entry and video camera installations at all schools, outdoor lighting upgrades at the Jr High, intercom upgrades, restroom and plumbing upgrades, and more.
For a full list of projects and project breakdowns please visit the school district’s website at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GbwcyqqjfLoKbu2TdQ6knM554oAWL4af/view .
None of this would have been possible without the generous support of our community. To each of you, thank you for investing in the students and staff of the Tillamook School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.