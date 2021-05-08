The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon has awarded $2,408,124 through its Competitive & Recovery Grant Program to support economic recovery by investing in projects that enhance and expand the visitor experience and prepare communities and visitors for COVID-19 safe travel. For this grant cycle, Travel Oregon received more than 400 applications with a request greater than $18 million.
“These projects directly support Oregon’s tourism economy, from iconic Oregon attractions like the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, to outdoor trail development, to retrofitting outdoor events to meet public health standards,” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. “Many of these entities have been closed or were unable to hold their event in the last year because of Covid. Our goal is to support these businesses, events and attractions as they operate safely, restore vibrancy and create economic stability in communities across the state.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Oregon’s tourism economy. Dean Runyan & Associates’ preliminary Economic Impact of Travel in Oregon report finds that in 2020, employment related to travel declined by 22.1 percent and that total travel spending declined 49.5 percent from $12.8 billion in 2019 to $6.5 billion. Travel Oregon has developed a variety of programs to support recovery in tourism-related and supported industries as part of the state’s larger economic recovery strategy.
For more information on Travel Oregon’s grants program visit: industry.traveloregon.com/grants.
The Competitive & Recovery Grant awardees include:
Adventures Without Limits ($15,000) to enhance its online booking technology and adjust configuration of watercrafts to maximize spacing between guests.
City of Lincoln City ($11,430) for increased wayfinding and interpretive signage to increase visitor use and engagement on local trails.
City of Seaside Visitors Bureau ($14,000) to install interpretive signage along Seaside’s historic promenade.
Tillamook County Fairgrounds ($5,639) for wayfinding signage, event information and safety messaging.
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum ($1,430) for trail improvements and signage replacement at Kilchis Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.