Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

45 organizations awarded grants for projects ranging from internal capacity building, increasing accessibility for travelers with disabilities to expanding diversity, equity and inclusion

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, has awarded more than $1.4 million through its Capacity and Small Project Grant Program to help destination marketing/management organizations and federally-recognized tribes with capacity building and targeted projects to enhance and expand economic impact through travel and tourism. Funds were awarded to develop and refine skills, systems, structures and strategies to help the awardee successfully fulfill its mission and achieve outcomes that are more impactful. All projects being funded by this program must be completed by December 31, 2023.

