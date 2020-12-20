Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD) is announcing Transit as the official mobility app for District’s Wave riders. Transit has millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide, and is now available for TCTD riders who are now able to track their bus in real-time with the leading transport app in North America.
Upon launching the app, TCTD riders are able to see nearby bus departure times in big text and bright colors. The app allows riders to easily navigate the service area region, aided by accurate real time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation, and crowd-sourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature.
TCTD’s partnership with Transit offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely adopted app for riders. Under this agreement, TCTD will also receive anonymized usage data and customizations to better serve the public, such as the ability to send important information directly to riders via Transit’s home screen.
“The District is excited to introduce riders to Transit’s real time app to provide riders with real time bus schedule information in throughout NW Oregon as well as in Salem and Portland,” said TCTC General Manager Doug Pilant.
By endorsing Transit as its official app, TCTD joins dozens of other public transit agencies across North America that have partnered with the app, including LA Metro, Boston’s MBTA, Baltimore’s MDOT MTA, Silicon Valley’s VTA, Metro Transit in St. Louis and Montreal’s STM.
“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, chief business officer of Transit. “We’re excited to work with TCTD and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”
Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com
About Transit: Transit solves the urban commute in more than 200 cities worldwide. Users can easily navigate public transit with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation and quick, easy payments. The app also integrates additional transport modes — bike-sharing, scooters, car-sharing and ride hail — so users can mix-and-match their options with transit to determine the best way to get from A to B. The company is based in Montréal, QC. Learn more by visiting www.transitapp.com.
