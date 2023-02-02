Transportation district adds second bus with service to Portland area

Tillamook County’s Transportation District started service to Portland with a second bus on January 22, expanding connectivity for Tillamook residents.
The district also updated fares, dropping the cost of ridership for most customers.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 455 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 455 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Tillamook County’s Transportation District started service to Portland with a second bus on January 22, expanding connectivity for Tillamook residents.
The district also updated fares, dropping the cost of ridership for most customers.
The second bus will add an early morning departure from Tillamook at 5 a.m. as well as an extra late afternoon departure from Tillamook around 4 p.m. and Portland at 7 p.m.
Mike Reed, the district’s interim director, said that he hoped the route change would mark the last scheduling change for the district’s routes after several years of flux.
He also said that the district hoped that the new timetable would help Tillamook residents better access early morning flights from PDX and facilitate same-day roundtrips both ways.
The fare update included a simplification of the fare table, with all in town rides costing one dollar after the update.
Students and children under 18 as well as seniors and the disabled will still ride for free.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.