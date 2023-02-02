Transportation district adds second bus with service to Portland area

Tillamook County’s Transportation District started service to Portland with a second bus on January 22, expanding connectivity for Tillamook residents.

The district also updated fares, dropping the cost of ridership for most customers.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: