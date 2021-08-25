The Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD), has had to cut a few routs due to the pandemic and the inability to find qualified drivers to cover all routes.
“Driver shortages are not unique to TCTD, nationwide trends continue to show that there is a severe lack of qualification and interest in transit driving jobs, especially those that require CDLs,” said Mike Reed, the district’s superintendent. “These shortages are hitting home here in Oregon, and on the Oregon Coast. Some of our partner transit agencies on the north coast are in the process of significant reduction of services and elimination of routes as a result of staffing concerns and COVID. As it pertains to TCTD, our own driver shortage impacts are two-fold, we have lost folks through attrition and not been able to replace those positions as of yet, and there is the COVID factor.”
Reed told the boar in their regular monthly meeting last week, the mission of TCTD is to connect the community through sustainable transit services. With this in mind, we’ve decided to be proactive and put together a modified service plan to withstand the next season of hiring challenges and potential COVID impacts, while putting the district in a position to continue provide transportation services to all areas.
“In order to accomplish this goal, we are putting forward a service plan that uses 1-2 full time driver shifts less per day by prioritizing our most productive trips on our fixed route buses and boosting the number of DAR services we can perform,” Reed said. “I propose achieving this by reassigning 12-15 DAR (Dial-A-Ride) trips we perform per day out to the Port of Tillamook to a modified Rt 2 by adding bus service 3 times daily to the port, while fulfilling contractual obligations to Helping hands.”
Reed went on to say, additionally, they will provide three fixed routes per day to Lincoln City, three to Cannon Beach, and three to Netarts/Oceanside, and these routes will be designed to work as connectors to one of the two Portland buses as well as to one another, preserving coast wide service to residents and visitors to Tillamook County.
“The implementation of these changes should ensure that through the ebb and flow that we anticipate will be caused by driver shortages and COVID impacts, TCTD will still be able to deliver on it’s values of accountability, innovation, safety, and excellent service,” Reed said.
According to Reed’s report, these changes are intended to be temporary service modifications and have been designed to allow us to add services onto them when the staffing resources allow.
