A recent traffic stop yielded large amounts of narcotics and sparked an investigation in which two handguns were seized, according to Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
On April 29, TCSO Narcotics Detective Chase Ross was covering a patrol shift when he pulled a vehicle over for speeding and swerving on South Prairie Road near Hwy 101 near South Prairie Elementary School in Tillamook. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Whitney Nathaniel Hilby, of Tillamook. There was an adult female and a juvenile as passengers in the vehicle. Detective Ross conducted a Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) investigation and Hilby was arrested.
“A significant amount of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine packaged for sale was found in the vehicle,” said Ross. “The drugs were packaged for distribution and sale and there were also digital scales, packaging material, and a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle.”
Hilby was arrested for DUII, unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and a schedule 2 substance within a 1000’ feet of a school, child neglect in the first degree, endangering welfare of a minor, reckless driving, and reckless endangering. The Department of Human Services (DHS) Child Protection Services (CPS) placed the minor in the custody of family members, the sheriff’s office said.
The adult female passenger was identified as Jessica Michelle Carsten, of Tillamook. Carsten was arrested a few days later and booked on charges of unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine, heroin and a schedule 2 substance within a 1000’ feet of a school, child neglect in the second degree, and endangering welfare of a minor.
As this investigation continued, Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) Detectives seized two handguns from the place where Hilby was living. Hilby is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms. Detectives are also looking for a stolen assault rifle that was believed to have been in Hilby’s possession.
The rifle was stolen from a vehicle on April 19 in Bay City. The rifle is a Diamondback AR10 with a bipod, a Vortex scope, and a Magpull PRS stock and fore grip that are tan in color.
Please call the TNT Tipline at 503-815-3319 if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the rifle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.