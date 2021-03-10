Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Christopherson conducted a traffic stop Monday, March 8, with a Honda Civic for speeding near the area of Hwy 101 / Old Mill Road. During the stop, Christopherson determined the vehicle had switched plates from another vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was identified as Rachel Makus, formerly of Tillamook. Makus had an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board felony warrant.
During a consent search of the vehicle, deputies found suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, drug packaging material, drug paraphernalia and several thousand dollars in cash.
Makus was transported and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail and booked on charges of Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Heroin and the Parole Board warrant.
