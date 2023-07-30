The Tillamook Revitalization Association held a special meeting in accordance with its bylaws on Wednesday July 12, 2023.
This meeting was held at the request of Scott Casey, Vice President and James Potts, Treasurer, along with entire Board support for purposes of removing the current President, Joel Baker, from his position.
The motion was successful with five votes to remove, none against and two abstentions. Joel’s membership status with Tillamook Revitalization Association was not impacted by this vote. A second motion was made to move Scott Casey from Vice President to President.
The motion was unanimous with 7 votes to elect. A third motion was made to nominate Kristy Lombard from Board Member to Vice President. The motion was also passed unanimously. Scott and Kristy will remain in these positions until January 2024 when the next elections will be held. They join James Potts, Treasurer and Siah Kennedy, Secretary. If you have questions on how to become involved with the TRA reach out at info@t-r-a.org.
The TRA receives funds from the City of Tillamook’s business licenses. In the last year the TRA sponsored Santa Land in December, Moonlight Madness, Music on the Square and Tillamook Treasure Hunt. In past years, it sponsored the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on the Square 2019 and 2021,
Currently the TRA is searching for vendors for Moonlight Madness, this year the madness will be on August 4, 2023 from 4-10 p.m. Events will include: kids’ karaoke, a bubble dance party, tarot readings, flea market, vendors, Full Moon Yoga and games for the family. If you would like to have a vendor booth contact Chella Anguiano at 503-801-0803. This event has a long-standing history in the Tillamook downtown area as a family friendly event. tillamookrevitalizationassociation.org/.
