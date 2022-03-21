The Tillamook People’s Utility District (TPUD) board approved the signing of the Tillamook to Oceanside Transmission Line Contract and the purchase of the SPX transformer for $710,000 in February 2022.
On March 15, 2022, the TPUD board met for their regular meeting with the intention to approve resolution No. 22-03-02, "A Resolution to Approve the Acquisition of the Tillamook to Oceanside Transmission Line Project Easements and Properties.
They were met with more than 60 angry farmers and landowners in the room.
Oceanside farmer Kurt Mizee said, “We showed up to the February TPUD meeting to discuss an alternate route for the line, and you voted in the contract and put in an order for the transformer without notifying anyone. Doesn’t strike me as a very ‘public service’ thing to do.”
Doug Olson, a TPUD board member representing subdivision #1 said, “Of course everyone has different views on how things should be done; that’s the nature of public policy. I’ve been doing this for a long time, you can’t please everybody.”
TPUD expressed that for the past 10 years these property owners have been invited to come to meet with experts about the facts. This March meeting was the highest attended TPUD board meeting in the past 14 years. Todd Simmons, the TPUD General Manager, said that TPUD is ready to negotiate this, whether or not the landowners will come to an understanding on the decision is just part of the process we will need to go through.
“We’ve got the route ready to go, we’ve surveyed all the land, we’ve been on every property, we’ve got approval from the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and we’ve done this before,” Simmons said. “In cases like this most landowners will see the reality of actual scenario and eventually agree.“
TPUD will be seeking roughly 37 easements through 35 landowners’ properties along the route that goes from Tillamook to Oceanside. If approved by the board at the next meeting, TPUD intends to use eminent domain (condemnation) rights if they do not get cooperation from all property owners.
It has become standard and accepted practice for utility companies to build towers and run high-voltage lines through privately owned land, compensating the landowner for space occupied by the structures and transmission lines.
Karl J. Zweifel, farmer and longtime resident of Tillamook passionately said, “I’ve been offered a lot of money for the land that I grew up on; you just can’t put a price on it. Living in a city you don't get the connection to the land that farmers do. Food doesn’t come from Safeway.”
There are approximately 2,000 customers in the southwest Tillamook, Whiskey Creek, Netarts, and Oceanside areas that are provided electric service by a single radial line. A new transmission line would provide a redundant power source to the area to use in the case of an outage or maintenance work is necessary.
Zweifel added, “We’re not here to say that they don’t deserve power out there, but this is our land, our life. Just take a look at our callused hands, we put our blood sweat and tears into our work, which is our land.”
According to a published paper by Alison Berry at Lincoln Institute of Land Policy called Landowner Compensation for Electric Power Transmission Rights-of-Way, running transmission lines will be an ongoing challenge in the western part of the United States over the next several decades, as populations grow and demand for energy increases.
“This is what we do,” Simmons said. “We are constantly looking at things from an engineering and operations perspective and this is what needs to be done for the community.”
Simmons added that after this project is completed the TPUD will have to do the very same thing for the Neskowin area.
According to TPUD engineers, the 22-million-dollar project will greatly improve power for 10% of TPUD’s clients including the large elderly community whom sometimes rely on power for essential medical equipment. TPUD said this power line is 50 years old and eight times worse than the rest of the lines.
Mizee responded, “Trim the trees in the way and we’d have half the outages that we have. 22-million-dollars is enough to buy and install an entire house generator for everyone out there. Actually, I know there’s a bunch of people that already have one.”
TPUD plans to work with a qualified appraiser to develop an accurate compensation for each land easement.
For landowners, there are many situations in which a one-time payment does not seem to be adequate compensation for the ongoing impacts of the transmission line on their land. Oftentimes, farmers have an emotional attachment formed to their family farmland.
Mizee said, “TPUD is offering 150% property value which is one-time payment of $10,000 for the eternal 100-foot easement running through my farm line. But they paid a consultant, $25,000 to flip through a colorful slideshow to explain this to me. Felt like an absolute slap in the face.”
According to Tillamook realtor Debbie Carr, land value gets diminished when power lines and poles are added. No one wants to live in a place with ugly power lines running over their heads, it devalues the property. A representative from the Oregon Farm Bureau for Tillamook and Clatsop Counties said that the organization is very much against what and how TPUD is doing to these farmers.
“Our board doesn’t want to get sideways with our neighbors, we’re not about that but we have 2,000 people who aren’t getting reliable power and we have to do what we perceive as the greater good,” Olson said.
Notably, board member David Burt representing subdivision #2 voted against the contract. He said he voted against it because there is an alternate route that we can take that does not require eminent domain.
Olson said, “It takes an immense capital investment to set up a utility system and they remain around for a long time. It’s essential to make the right initial investment to do things right the first time around.”
According to a statement provided by the TPUD
Multiple options to improve the electrical system in this area have been explored and discussed over the years. The need for a future transmission line and substation to feed the area was first identified in the 1963 TPUD Long Range Plan. Since then TPUD has been reviewing and developing options to increase reliability and support continual growth in the area.
The Tillamook to Oceanside transmission line and substation is the best option to improve reliability, assist with capacity issues incurred by additional load, and replace aging infrastructure without multiple extensive outages. In this project, two distribution feeders would be extended from the new Oceanside substation with one circuit connected to Oceanside and the second circuit connected to Netarts. Both new feeders would serve about 900 customers and would be five miles in length.
The cost of the Tillamook to Oceanside transmission line is estimated to be $22 million. The impact on customer rates for this project would be approximately three percent.
Alternative options to a transmission line were also reviewed. One included the rebuilding of the existing line using much larger wires and supporting structures than required for the transmission alternative and the addition of a second distribution line from the Trask substation to Oceanside. This option would provide a looped feed with two circuits to Netarts and Oceanside.
However, upon review of the reliability of this alternative, it was determined the service to the Whiskey Creek, Netarts, and Oceanside areas would improve, but the outages would likely remain higher than what an average system feeder experiences.
Based on current estimates, this alternative would cost $22.6 million. Given the costs associated and only modest upgrades being made to area reliability, this alternative option provides the least amount of improvement in reliability and capacity. To improve the reliability of this option, undergrounding of the existing feeder along highway 131 and undergrounding the majority of the Trask feeder was analyzed. This option was estimated to cost over $28 million and still requires the acquisition of over 80 easements on private properties.
It is important to note that when building new infrastructure, it is sometimes necessary to secure easements through public and private property to build infrastructure. For projects that require easements, TPUD staff strive to work collaboratively with property owners on the terms and structure of easement requests. TPUD has no interest in taking any property in Tillamook County through eminent domain. However, TPUD will be seeking easements through eminent domain if necessary, which has only occurred once in our 70-year history.
