TP Freight Lines turns 100-years old

TP Freight Lines will celebrate its centennial birthday Saturday June 25, and have planned a party to commemorate its 100th birthday. Festivities begin right after the June Dairy Parade at 1 p.m. with a free BBQ lunch, refreshments and raffles.
According to a release from TP Freight Lines, “In 1922 Tillamook Portland Auto Freight was founded in Tillamook and started as a delivery carrier for dairy deliveries to communities up and down the Oregon Coast,” it states. “Since then, it has matured into TP Freight Lines Inc, an LTL delivery carrier, delivering freight of all kinds from Southern Wash., all of the coast and I-5 to the southern Oregon boundaries.”
In 1936, this family owned and operated business was directed by a father, brother-in-law and five partners that became the inbound and outbound carrier between Tillamook and Portland.
Over the years, the Colleknon family purchased greater portions the business until there were the only active owners.
TP Freight Lines has hauled everything from milk in the 1920s, fuel in the 50s to 70s, logging material and equipment, along with a packing and moving division. There have been many changes and updates over the years, their motto is: “If you got it a truck brought it.”
“Because TP Freight Lines has been able to adapt and grow, and with many dedicated and wonderful employees over the years, we are now celebrating our 100th Birthday,” the release states.
Today, according to Denise Dunn, “TP Freight Lines has terminals in Astoria, Portland, Lincoln City, Eugene, Medford, Klamath Falls, Coos Bay and of course Tillamook,” she said. “We handle the I-5 corridor and all the Oregon Coast.”
Stop by TP Freight Lines to help celebrate their milestone birthday and enjoy some food and refreshments. The party is from 1 to 4 p.m. at TP Freight Lines across from Goodspeed Park in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.