Using the transient lodging tax (TLT) to benefit the community has been the primary goal for the county since the TLT was first collected in 2014. One of the ways that is accomplished is through a tourism facilities grant process. From 2015 through 2020, $3 million has been distributed to help with community projects.
For the 2022 cycle, the county has approved a TLT tourism facilities grant fund of $875,000. Government agencies, special districts and nonprofits are eligible to apply, with a maximum request of $75,000 per project.
The application opens Monday, Nov.15, 2021 and can be downloaded at https://tillamookcoast.com/grants
An instructional webinar will be posted by Dec. 15; deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 2022.
This year, the county has asked Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) to manage the grant process. TCVA will work with the Tourism Advisory Council (TAC), a group of community volunteers from throughout the county, as they review and score applications. Once the TAC makes their decisions, TCVA will present the recommendations to the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners for approval. Funds will be made available in April, 2022.
Questions about the grant can be directed to Amy Blackburn, TCVA Deputy Director and Grants Administrator at amy@tillamookcoast.com
Download the information packet/application at https://tillamookcoast.com/grants
