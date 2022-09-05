Tillamook Coast Visitors

Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) announces the 2022-2023 fiscal year grants opened on September 1, and applications will be available online at tillamookcoast.com/grants. The grants are funded by the transient lodging tax (TLT) collected by the county, and administered by TCVA.

The tourism-related facilities grant has $500,000 available, open to government agencies, special districts and nonprofits for tourism-related projects. The maximum request is $75,000. No match is required, but if used as a match for other grants, the additional funding must be in place or be committed to the project. Examples of previous tourism-related facilities grants can be viewed here. Deadline to apply is December 1, 2022.

0
0
0
1
0


Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.