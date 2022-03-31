Sunday, March 20, 26 families residing at the Tillamook Coast RV Park were served eviction papers and given either 30 or 90 days to vacate their spots.
The RV park was recently bought by Casey and Riley Shannon, brothers from Bend, Oregon whom have major construction projects planned for the RV park.
The Shannon family owns other RV parks across the state and they said they have goals of making improvements to the park and to hire new management. Adding that they are awaiting approval from the county to move forward with their plans.
Lori Craig works at a Tillamook grocery store and was among those to receive eviction papers. “I find it really funny how everyone complains about the homeless problem and lack of housing yet the city and the county let developers come in and put people out of their homes, contributing to the problem,” Craig said.
According to Craig, it's difficult to find an RV park that will accept a converted school bus or any trailer that’s older or looks old. “I've been asking around and networking to see if anyone would take us but haven't found anything yet,” She said “I work in town at a job that I love at the grocery store, I pay my bills in cash every month and I love living in this area but I feel like I'm being forced to leave,” she added.
There is a housing crisis in Tillamook; the city offers slim options for low-income rental properties. Many of these residents have been at the Tillamook Coast RV Park for years and had plans to continue their stay as they hold jobs at Tillamook businesses. Families with young children, retired teachers and U.S. veterans living on a fixed income all called the Tillamook Coast RV Park home. They either can’t afford anything else, or have chosen the RV park lifestyle.
U.S. Veteran, Tom Swanson ‘Swanee’ and his wife Kathy were upset they were served eviction papers with such little notice but have been lucky enough to already find a new place to go.
“Take a look around, we’re on the verge and so is everyone else,” said Swanee “These 26 families could be out on the street after this, they have to move their trailers out and some don’t know where yet.”
Swanee’s wife Kathy said that she will miss living at Tillamook Coast RV Park because of how quiet it is and the wonderful community of people they have formed over the years. She said she loves fishing in the creek with her grandkids.
The small RV park community has gone through a lot together; banding together through challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple accidental RV fires and 2 deaths that have occurred in the park in recent years.
“Finding a new spot in 30 days heading right into the summer season is almost impossible,” Summer Wood a resident of the RV park said, “Most places are full, or won’t accept my large dogs or my trailer because it’s older than 10 years, I’ve been looking for somewhere and paying $55 for each park application.”
Similar to applying for a lease to an apartment, there are multiple obstacles to go through to be accepted into an RV park long-term stay agreement. There are background checks, first and last month deposit payments; in addition, most Oregon RV parks raise their prices for the busy Summer season, in April. The timing of this eviction leaves these people to find a new place to call home in the most expensive time of the year.
“It's counterproductive for a town like Tillamook to do something like this, you kinda want to keep your workforce living at least in the Tillamook area, but they keep pushing the blue collar workers away because there's no housing options,” said Lori Craig RV park resident.
“Everyone in the park is scrambling to find a new place to go and it’s just sad to see everyone get uprooted, this is our home, we built a dog park and have a community garden,” Jesse Dupont said “These people haven’t had an easy time of things, they don’t have anyone to help them – I don't know how they'll handle this, they'll have to find a way because they don't have a choice.”
