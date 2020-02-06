The application deadline for Tillamook County’s 2019-2020 Transient Lodging Tax Tourism-related Facilities Grant Program and Community Grant Program has been extended by two weeks. The original deadline of 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, has been changed to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Please find the tourism-related facilities grant applications and instructions on the county website, which is currently back online, at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Bocc/TLTFacilities.htm. For more information, please contact Susan Corbisiero, Tillamook County Executive Assistant, at scorbisi@co.tillamook.or.us or 503-842-3431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.